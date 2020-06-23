A new study frontier
Last week, we reported on Allen Thornton Career Technical Center, that is planning to offer a new cybersecurity program this fall.
Talk about a timely matter. With Florence city officials having been forced to pay a $300,000 ransom to hackers this month, we can see that this field of study is going to be very important to our futures.
“We’re already in a time when cybersecurity is paramount to companies, schools and at every level of government and it’s a need that is going to continue growing,” Principal Gary Dan Williams said in our story. “There must be people trained to look after data and I believe this is a new frontier for our students.”
We can’t help but believe he is right.
Better understanding
We give a hearty thumbs up to Common Ground Shoals, which recently held a question and answer session at Wilson Park to discuss racism and what it is like to be black in America.
“If I don’t ask questions of you and you don’t ask questions of me, we’ll never understand each other fully,” we quoted panelist Danae Lawrence as saying at the forum.
For almost three hours, questions that were sent via the organization’s Facebook Messenger were answered by panelists, who stressed they want the opportunity to especially help white residents understand racism and why it’s so important to stand unified to end it.
Panelists encouraged white individuals to have that “tough conversation” about black people and about race with their family and friends.
Some say information is power, and thanks to this group’s efforts, maybe it will lead to understanding as well.
Volunteer effort
Thumbs up to the people who volunteered last week to replace rotting boards on the Old Railroad Bridge in Sheffield.
Tim Wagnon, one of the volunteers of the Old Railroad Bridge Company, a nonprofit responsible for preservation of the bridge, said in a story that the agency uses grants and donations to pay for the materials with volunteers providing the labor.
This year, they replaced about 600 boards on the deck of the bridge. The bridge is safe, but the boards are aging so Old Railroad Bridge volunteers are replacing them as they get funds.
A donation box at the bridge’s entrance is available for contributions. In addition, you can send a donation to ORBC, P.O. Box 727, Florence, AL 35630. The group’s PayPal account is available at OldRailroadBridge.com.
Flood control
Congratulations to Muscle Shoals, which received notification last week that its request for a U.S. Economic Development Authority grant to improve drainage around Southgate Mall had been approved.
Mayor David Bradford said in a story that the $1.6 million would be used for 60-inch drainage culverts under Woodward Avenue near the mall, which will help move water more efficiently during heavy rainfall.
We have many pictures in our archives showing past flooding in that area. This will be a good thing for both the city and motorists who must use that thoroughfare.
