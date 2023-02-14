West end short changed on bond funding
The Florence City Council on Tuesday approved a $33.38 million bond issue to fund various ventures in the city.
The largest amount will go toward parks and recreation projects, such as Phases 1 and 2 of the McFarland Park master plan, pickleball and tennis courts and a synthetic turf field.
The city allocated $2.5 million for the College Street bridge, a pittance compared to the $17 million cost Volkert Inc. said the project would likely cost. The city in January approved a $1.2 million contract with the company for engineering and design services for the bridge.
While we have no problem with the city funding parks projects, it seems shortsighted to allocate such a small amount for the bridge.
We want to know how the city plans to pay for the connector between west Florence and Alabama 20 — and the timeline for getting it built.
We have liftoff
Last week, we wrote about Sheffield High School’s Launch Academy.
Run by special education teachers Joanna Hardwick and Tara Collins, along with paraprofessionals Shirley Pugh, Nick Reid and Ashlie Robinson, the program not only teaches life skills to its students in grades 7 through 12, but operates a classroom-based business called “Bulldog Bites.”
Since the first batch of treats were produced in the fall of 2021, “Bulldog Bites” has generated about $900 in sales to employees throughout the Sheffield school district and is now self-sustaining.
“While this is about teaching life skills in a fun way, the preparation alone requires them (students) to use their reading and math skills and they’re learning to follow instructions,” Hardwick said in our story. “It’s been an amazing, fun adventure and it’s preparing them with skills to take with them after high school.”
We couldn’t agree more.
Supporting side hustles
UNA students shared their arts and crafts last week during a new event called Side Hustle.
The event was an opportunity for students who make money by selling original crafts and other services. They had tables at the Guillot University Center atrium, where they shared information, talked about their skills and sold merchandise.
Brooklyn Jackson, a graduate student, came up with the idea for Side Hustle and suggested it to UNA officials.
“Students who have a small business can go out and promote them,” Jackson, whose businesses include making balloon gifts and sweet treats, said in our story.
What a great way to support student entrepreneurs.
High participation
About 450 students from 19 north Alabama high schools recently participated in the annual Jobs for Alabama Graduates (JAG) northern district competition.
JAG students prepare throughout the year for the competition in such areas as career preparation, business plan, creative decision making, employability skills, financial literacy, knowledge bowl, prepared speaking and project-based learning showcase.
“The JAG program’s success has been noted in very positive ways around the state,” state JAG Director Many Nichols said in our story last week. “There was a 100% graduate rate statewide last year among JAG participants. We also had two Alabama students place first at the national competition and one third place winner. Our Alabama students placed in the top 10 in almost every area of competition.”
Those who placed in the top four of each competition will advance to the state competition on March 7 in Birmingham. The top two winners at the state competition will go on to compete at the national conference in Orlando, Florida.
We have nothing but praise for this event.
