Ransomed
Last week we wrote about city of Florence officials agreeing to pay a $300,000 ransom to a group that hacked into the city’s network security system.
“They got into our system. We’ve got lots of firewalls and lots of virus protectors and an extraordinarily talented IT department. This makes you realize how serious it is and what kind of war it is,” we quoted Mayor Steve Holt as saying in a story this week.
We also wrote about hackers trying to breach the Muscle Shoals police department, but the police were able to deter that attack.
This is a serious issue, and while we are sorry the city had to pay these hackers, we are glad they did so to protect our information.
Let’s hope they and other public entities in the Shoals take the necessary steps to prevent this from happening again.
That’s entertainment
The city of Florence also approved allowing the Downtown Florence Entertainment District to open every night.
As we wrote last week, this allows restaurants who have been struggling to keep their doors open because of coronavirus distancing rules.
For those who have opened tables on the street, this means they can serve alcoholic beverages to those outside tables. For those who are serving food to go, it means they can include alcohol with those orders.
We support the city’s action to help restaurants— unless it proves to bring unwanted issues with it. We are glad to see the city left the end date undefined so they can rescind it if problems arise.
Going fishing
Congrats to the BoatUS Collegiate Championship that had its contest in the Shoals for the 10th time this year.
It was projected to bring as much as $500,000 much-needed tourism dollars to the area.
“Florence, Alabama, and the surrounding fisheries are widely regarded as one of the best bass fishing tournament destinations nationwide,” we quoted Wade Middleton, director of the Association of Collegiate Anglers, as saying in a story last week. “Couple that with the hospitality, attractions and history you find there, and it’s one of our favorite places to visit every year.”
We hope this is a sign of a return to normal for us.
New fountain
Congratulations to the University of North Alabama for deciding to rebuild the iconic Harrison Fountain.
Part of the fountain collapsed on Dec. 18, and officials have since dismantled most of the structure in anticipation of restoration, which will be part of an overall revamping of the plaza.
A portion of the lowest of a series of three bowls had collapsed into the fountain and shattered.
“After that took place, it became clear very quickly that the fountain is a beloved element of the beautiful and historic UNA campus and would need to be fully restored to its original design in order to honor the late Laura M. Harrison, who was integral to that process,” we quoted University President Ken Kitts as saying in a story last week.
The new fountain will be made from marble instead of the limestone the previous fountain was made of.
It has become a tradition for UNA students to dip a pencil into the fountain for luck on the first day of class. Once it is rebuilt, it will be here to great future generations of students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.