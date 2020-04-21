On the front lines
Not only are law enforcement on the front lines keeping our community safe from harm, last week we reported area local deputies have answered the call to deliver Meals on Wheels.
Even before Gov. Kay Ivey formally issued the “shelter in place” order beginning April 4, there was concern about how to best get food to the home-bound Meals on Wheels participants. After all, the organization’s volunteers are mainly elderly residents who themselves fall into the vulnerable population for contracting COVID-19.
After Ivey issued her order, Nikki Campbell, who does the catering for Meals on Wheels, suggested the agency reach out to area sheriff’s departments to see if they could help.
“They so graciously agreed to do it, and it’s been working out really well,” said Community Action of Northwest Alabama Director Tammy McDaniel.
We thank them for reaching out to help our vulnerable population.
Balancing act
Speaking of a vulnerable population, the pandemic has had local child nutrition programs scrambling to help feed children who need it.
School districts in Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Florence are currently continuing to serve meals via drive-through pick-up, each district with its own approach to delivery.
Muscle Shoals, Colbert and Lauderdale County school systems are currently not serving meals.
Colbert and Lauderdale counties tentatively plan to begin distributing food again on April 27.
“We have found creative ways of feeding those children identified as ‘in need’ and have delivered food to those families, and referred them to other programs that are serving meals,” said Colbert Superintendent Gale Satchel.
Muscle Shoals officials said they’ll re-evaluate at the end of April to decide if they’ll restart their program.
“This has been most humbling. We have a high free/reduced priced-meal percentage in Colbert County, but I had no idea they’d come out like this.” said Colbert Child Nutrition Program (CNP) Director Angie Datuin.
This leads us to wonder if we need to look into a long-term solution to this issue as it surely will outlast the coronavirus.
Our kind of race
Last week, we wrote about the Social Distance Run on April 30 in recognition of National Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month.
Donations can be made to any or all of the four organizations involved — Attention Homes of Northwest Alabama, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Shoals, Inc., Sheffield City Schools-Aim High Mentoring, or the United Cerebral Palsy Center of Northwest Alabama.
For a donation of $25 to one or more of the agencies you will be mailed a commemorative T-shirt. All donations are tax deductible.
Then on April 30, participants are urged to get outside and run, walk, skate or bike at any point during their day. Organizers are asking participants to take a selfie or photograph while wearing the shirt and post it to the social media sites with the hashtag #socialdistancerun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.