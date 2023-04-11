Emergency response fee
Florence city and Lauderdale County officials want to place a referendum on next year’s ballot that would add a $10 fee to our utility bills.
The fee would go toward fire departments, 911 operations and ambulance service.
Government officials laid out their case in our story last week.
Florence Fire Rescue Chief Tim Anerton told the Florence City Council’s Finance Committee the $10 monthly increase would produce an estimated $5,508,000 annually.
Anerton said the proposed disbursement includes:
• $1.75 million to the Lauderdale County volunteer fire departments
• $1.5 million for an emergency medical services subsidy
• $1.35 million to the Florence Fire Rescue Capital Fund
• $500,000 for an E-911 subsidy
• $358,000 unallocated and capital reserves
• $50,000 to the Lauderdale County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments.
According to those figures, about 25% of the funds raised by this new fee would go to a capital fund to help build new fire stations for the City of Florence.
Shouldn’t city officials be funding those capital projects from the taxes citizens already pay?
After all, the city coffers are bulging with record tax collections, so why aren’t city officials using some of those revenues to build new fire stations?
Spreading our bounty
Last week, the Killen-based Heart of Alabama: Save, Rescue, Adopt (HASRA) teamed up with Airborne Animal Rescue to fly 65 dogs and two kittens to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where pets are in high demand, organizers said.
“It went wonderfully,” HASRA President and founder Debbie Rappuhn said in our story last week. “It was amazing to watch.”
Other areas of the country have a greater demand for dogs and cats because they have stricter laws regarding animals.
We are happy that we are able to send some of our unwanted animals to places where they will be loved.
Time to have your say
The Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization is funding a study about the River Road and Reservation Road corridor and the engineering firm Garver is asking for help with its study.
The engineering firm has a survey out to look at how we use the corridor, and it is also looking for suggestions for amenities for the area, such as bike lanes, sidewalks and improved lighting.
So now is the time to put your two cents in. They survey will be up until April 30. You can fill it out online at surveymonkey.com/r/RiverRoadPublicInput.
We hope you do.
Financial literacy a plus
Legislators in Montgomery are considering House Bill 164, which would require public school students to complete a course on personal financial literacy and money management and pass a standardized assessment before they can graduate.
We think offering financial literacy and money management classes to students is a good idea. Knowing how to manage money and plan for future expenses and retirement is a necessary skill for everyone to have.
