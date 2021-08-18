The issue

So as your favorite team lines up this week to start another season, remember to keep things in perspective. Enjoy the experience, and be thankful for every week that brings another chance to enjoy the sport because, as we all found out a year ago, football isn't immune from the effects of COVID-19.

High school football kicks off Thursday night amidst the rising threat of the latest variant of COVID-19. At this point, no schools have announced any safety restrictions, but those fans planning to attend would be prudent to practice social distancing and consider wearing a mask.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.