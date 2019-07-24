On March 23, 2018, at 6:01 p.m. CDT, President Donald Trump tweeted, “As a matter of National Security I’ve signed the Omnibus Spending Bill. I say to Congress: I will NEVER sign another bill like this again.”
Trump is about to sign another bill like it.
On Monday, the president tweeted, “I am pleased to announce that a deal has been struck with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — on a two-year Budget and Debt Ceiling, with no poison pills. ...”
It’s like Sir Isaac Newton’s Third Law of Motion, except for Twitter. For all President Trump tweets, there exists an equal and opposite President Trump tweet.
The budget deal Trump praised rubber stamps the record debts the United States has racked up during his administration.
The Associated Press summed up the agreement thus: “The agreement is on a broad outline for $1.37 trillion in agency spending next year and slightly more in fiscal 2021. It would mean a win for lawmakers eager to return Washington to a more predictable path amid political turmoil and polarization, defense hawks determined to cement big military increases and Democrats seeking to protect domestic programs.”
Not everyone in Washington was pleased.
“No new controls are put in place to constrain runaway spending, and a two-year suspension on the debt limit simply adds fuel to the fire,” said Republican Study Committee Chairman Mike Johnson, R-La. “With more than $22 trillion in debt, we simply cannot afford deals like this one.”
Rep. Johnson is part of an endangered species — a congressman who at least claims to care about the national debt.
Early this month, Rush Limbaugh had this to say to a caller to his radio show:
Limbaugh: “Nobody is a fiscal conservative anymore. All this talk about concern for the deficit and the budget has been bogus for as long as it’s been around.
“People know that this is happening. They know they’ve never seen spending like this,” Limbaugh added. “They know they’ve never seen indebtedness racked up this fast. They know it instinctively.”
But knowing it and having the willpower to do something about it are two entirely separate things. And these days, it just seems no one has the guts to make the tough decisions required to get our nation’s runaway spending under control.
