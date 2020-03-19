Throughout the history of newspapers, we have delivered plenty of sunshine on how things work in your state and in your communities in the spirit of serving the public’s interest. This coverage occurred long before many of us were born, and has continued through major events.
There is nothing in anyone’s memory like COVID-19, a true public health threat that’s temporarily disrupting our economy and our personal lives. Let’s hope we never see anything like it again.
Your reporters, editors, producers and staff members are trying to stay on top of this worldwide story and making sure you are getting the news you need.
Newspapers provide an essential service at times of crisis. It has always been our job to provide accurate, reliable and critical news. We tell the truth about what is happening. That loyalty you give us is held in high regard.
The president, governors, mayors and others are both mandating and asking the public to comply with reductions in normal daily activities. Many so-called “non-essential” businesses have been closed down.
There is something to be said about the overarching goal of these orders to slow down the spreading of this highly contagious virus.
This newspaper will continue to do its essential job and deliver news to you, our readers, both in print and online for this ever-changing health crisis. We want to help keep you safe. We are committed to carrying on, much like newspapers have done in other major incidents of wars, fires, floods, tornadoes and more.
During this crisis the health and safety of everybody is the most important issue we face as a state and nation. That is why your newspaper is going an extra mile to better serve you.
Newspapers are proud to be an essential service. Their wish — like yours — is that we can return to a somewhat more normal life soon.
Be well. Be safe.
Jim Fogler is the president and CEO of the Florida Press Association and Intersect Media Solutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.