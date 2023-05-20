Continued growth in the number of people employed in Alabama has state leaders boasting about the state’s economic successes.
Friday, state officials reported the unemployment rate in Alabama was 2.2% in April, a record low.
Here in the Shoals, we topped the state’s record rate, recording a 1.9% unemployment rate, the first time on record our jobless rate has dropped under 2%.
Gov. Kay Ivey was ecstatic with the state’s figure.
“Yet again, we see the resiliency of our state’s workforce,” said Ivey in a prepared statement. “When Alabama works, Alabama families thrive, and records are broken time and time again. We have a quick growing economy, and we are leading the game when it comes to economic success.”
The growing economy is offering 40,000 more jobs than a year ago, but finding workers to fill those positions continues to be a challenge. Help wanted signs and banners are prevalent throughout the Shoals, a tell-tale sign that jobs are more plentiful than willing bodies to fill them.
Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said Friday that wages also set a new record high in April, rising by more than $30 a week in the last month.
This is good news. Anything that points to money in the pockets of Alabamians is good.
The bad news is that the steadily improving employment situation is happening at the same time as rampant price inflation. If consumer purchasing power continues to drop, it can trigger an economic downturn.
Economists frequently point to the teeter-totter relationship between prices and jobs. As inflation goes up, unemployment drops. When inflation comes down, unemployment rises.
A record low in joblessness is something to crow about. However, it must be looked at as a piece of an overall puzzle. That includes the fact that historically a low point in the unemployment numbers means a high one for inflation.
