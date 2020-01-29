Alabamians in need of mental health care are still slipping through the cracks because of a lack of funding, but that could change this year.
Alabama Department of Mental Health Commissioner Lynn Beshear plans to ask lawmakers for $18 million to create three crisis diversion centers around the state. And Gov. Kay Ivey in her State of the State address on Feb. 4 is expected to outline her goals for improving mental health care.
The pre-session push for change has garnered bipartisan support among lawmakers and leaders from several state agencies. House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, acknowledged last week that legislators recognize “one thing we’ve failed at is mental health.”
Those failures span more than a decade. Between 2009 and 2012, state officials cut more than 30% from the mental health budget, according to a National Alliance on Mental Illness report, and closed several state-run psychiatric hospitals, including the 54-patient North Alabama Regional Hospital in Decatur.
The resulting shortages have shifted some of the burden of intervention and treatment onto the criminal justice system, which authorities are quick to point out is not equipped to handle properly.
In an attempt to deal with the growing number of mental health patients in city and county jails, officials at the Riverbend Center for Mental Health in Florence have held training for community health law enforcement officers in Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties.
Sonny Brasfield, executive director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, said the lack of mental health beds “has put us (ACCA) in a position we weren’t in a few years ago.”
A top priority of his agency will be a push for some $4 million in additional funding for the “Stepping Up Initiative,” which requires counties to develop a referral system with local jails and emergency rooms.
Beshear believes the crisis centers are a logical starting point.
“These centers allow for the most intensive levels of care at a centralized location in a cost-effective manner,” she told lawmakers last week during General Fund agency budget hearings.
Emergency departments and law enforcement agencies would be able to transfer their mental health patients to the centers for crisis care.
“In this country, tragically, the largest mental health hospitals are the prisons,” Beshear said in July 2017 when Ivey appointed her mental health commissioner. “A person should not have to be arrested to get mental health care.”
She’s right, and it’s time legislators take the necessary steps to lift this burden from our jails and emergency rooms.
