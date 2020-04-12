It will be hard to avoid this virus
It now looks like everyone will be exposed to the COVID-19 virus. It’s so widespread and contagious that it will be difficult for anyone to avoid.
But there’s something you can do.
For other corona viruses (SARS and MERS) and flu viruses, the severity of the disease is related to the amount you’re first exposed to (called the “infectious dose.”)
At the time you’re first infected, a race starts between your body (which is gearing up to fight the disease) and the virus (which starts damaging your body and reproducing).
If the infectious dose is small, your body gets a head start in the race. If the infectious dose is large, the virus gets a head start.
The bottom line is that following recommendations on washing hands, disinfecting things you touch often, and avoiding exposure to others might well help you be one of the lucky people who gets infected without getting very sick.
Developing immunity to the disease without the bad symptoms is the best possible outcome.
Diligently doing things that will keep the infectious dose small when the virus first gets to your body might just stack the odds in your favor.
N.M. Kirkland
Muscle Shoals
