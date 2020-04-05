One thing the coronavirus crisis has made abundantly clear is the tangle of bureaucratic red tape that is a nuisance during normal times can be a deadly obstacle during a crisis.
On Thursday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued emergency orders temporarily lightening the regulatory burden on the state’s health care providers in order to help speed their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the actions Ivey took was recognizing as valid in Alabama, for the time being, medical licenses granted in other states and U.S. Territories (and in some instances, Canada), thus allowing medical professionals licensed elsewhere to practice here.
Ivey also suspended temporarily certificate of need requirements in order to allow hospitals to add beds and services to meet increasing demand brought about by the coronavirus epidemic.
In normal circumstances, hospitals and health care providers must convince state regulators — a certificate of need board — that there is a public need for an additional service. Proponents say this is necessary to keep health care costs down, but there are studies that indicate it has the opposite effect, in addition to granting a privileged position to established health care providers.
There is also some evidence that CON requirements benefit large urban hospitals at the expense of rural ones, even as we are now seeing how crucial rural care can be.
“(CON) laws are one reason why America has fewer hospital beds than most other developed countries,” writes Reason magazine’s Eric Boehm. “The United States has only 2.8 hospital beds per 1,000 people, according to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. That’s even less than the 3.2 hospital beds per 1,000 people in Italy, where the COVID-19 outbreak has been particularly devastating.”
Alabama is one of 34 states that requires certificates of need to offer health care services. Among those that do not are Texas and California.
Perhaps it’s time for Alabama to take a look at CON as well, just as the state should look at making permanent recognizing valid medical licenses from other states.
If the purpose of medical licenses is to ensure patient safety by requiring minimum standards for practicing medicine, recognizing the licenses of other states shouldn’t be a problem.
It’s only an issue if it functions as a kind of protectionism — or a power grab on the part of state regulators.
Ivey’s emergency proclamation from Thursday, however, goes beyond health care regulations. Other provisions allow for normal, day-to-day activities we take for granted to be conducted remotely.
For instance notaries can notarize signatures via videoconferencing, and stockholders may participate in shareholder meetings remotely. Not every temporary measure such as these should remain permanent — we may not want our elected council members and commissioners meeting and voting remotely as a rule, even if they are still following the state’s open meetings law — but some probably could.
One last step Ivey took Thursday involves the state’s jails. Crucially, inmates in jail for more than 20 days for probation or parole violations without a hearing are to be released. This should help keep low-risk offenders from staying in jails that are at constant risk of becoming breeding grounds for the coronavirus.
As this crisis reveals, it’s not always government inaction that is dangerous, although that is certainly the case with the lack of testing and test kits early on.
Sometimes it’s a matter of getting the permanent bureaucracy out of the way.
