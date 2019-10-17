Florence officials have embarked upon a study of the feasibility of building a new city hall and one or more parking decks.
Both current facilities are “worn out,” according to Mayor Steve Holt, and the annual maintenance costs are becoming prohibitive.
Age is certainly a factor. The existing city hall at 110 W. College St. was built in 1958, and the parking deck is more than 40 years old. So an analysis of the benefits of building new facilities, as compared to maintaining the existing structures, makes sense.
Holt pointed out some of the maintenance challenges the existing city hall faces — a new roof is needed; the HVAC system must be replaced; and the windows are not energy efficient and should be replaced.
As for the parking garage, four decades of carbon monoxide absorption is taking its toll on the concrete beams. Many of those beams are cracking, and that worries officials. The steel frame is believed to be secure, but the deck has outlived the 40-year lifespan of a concrete parking deck.
Two local firms will conduct the reviews — White, Lynn, Collins and Associates and Lambert, Ezell, Durham Architecture. Their charge is to come up with a recommendation on what action, if any, the city should take.
We urge city officials to be open and honest with taxpayers throughout this process. That honesty should include a detailed cost analysis of both sides of the equation.
Normally when a government agency is thinking about constructing a new building, taxpayers are just given the replacement cost information. But the stated justification for a new building is always framed in the context of escalating maintenance costs.
Holt has offered the same argument in his first pitch. So, any financial projection offered should include a cost analysis of how much it will take to maintain the current city hall versus the cost of building a new structure.
In other words, don’t just give taxpayers lip service; use cost projections to back up your case.
Holt was forthright in his comments this week about the hidden cost of such projects — how to keep city government offices up and running during the demolition phase. Any recommendation for a new city hall should include an expense breakdown of this element as well.
There’s a lot of moving parts to a decision to build a new city hall. It’s a major undertaking in many different areas. We just hope the due diligence that city leaders will require during the study phase includes an effort to keep taxpayers and all citizens fully informed about each step of the process.
