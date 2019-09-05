Dr. Ken Kitts, president of the University of North Alabama, has given a student-led effort to build a new stadium the gentle push it needed to move to the next stage.
In an open letter to the community, Kitts paid tribute to the eight-member panel of faculty, staff, students and community leaders who spent six months delving into the pros and cons of building a new multipurpose stadium.
That workgroup forwarded its eight-page report to Kitts on July 29 with a recommendation that the “time is right” for the discussion on a new stadium to continue — before the momentum is lost.
“I couldn’t agree more,” said Kitts in the closing paragraph of his letter. “It’s time to dream big at UNA.”
What stands out most about Kitts’s letter is the attention he has paid to the student body.
“If we are to remain true to our commitment to student-centered decision making at UNA, we must listen to our students when they speak so clearly on a topic,” he wrote.
And speak clearly the students did.
In November 2018, the Student Government Association (SGA) polled nearly 1,800 students to see if they wanted the university to “explore the possibility of an on-campus football/soccer stadium.” The results were surprising, said SGA President Chase Holcombe. About 71 percent were in favor of looking into the possibility.
So the SGA crafted a resolution letter asking the university to create a workgroup to “assess the feasibility of a stadium,” and report those findings back to the SGA Senate. The university complied, and the groundswell of support that ensued as the project unfolded has filtered throughout the campus and community.
While supportive of continuing the dialogue, Kitts was also realistic. He pointed out any proposal to build a new stadium would be “big, complex, and expensive.” And he cautioned that all parties involved must remain open to the possibility that the stadium might not be built on campus, which is the preference of students.
Funding for a new stadium, which will cost about $30 million, will have to come largely through private gifts, corporate support or partnerships with public and/or private entities. If those funding sources express support for an off-campus site, “we must be prepared to engage with key stakeholders accordingly,” wrote Kitts.
For now, the focus must be on continuing the discussions that have gotten the university to this point of the process. There will be many meetings in the months ahead — of trustees, potential investors and donors, students and other stakeholders.
The public can also weigh in on the issue. The university has established a webpage (https://www.una.edu/stadium/) to encourage public dialogue on the issue.
We encourage residents throughout the Shoals — both UNA graduates and non-graduates — to take the time to check out the workgroup’s report on the website, and to reflect upon the benefits and drawbacks to building a new stadium.
Be a part of this important process.
