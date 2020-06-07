In the wake of George Floyd’s death at hands of a Minneapolis police officer and the arrest of the officer and three others who were present, the city of Minneapolis appears poised to take what seems a radical step: Council members there are proposing dismantling their police department.
“And when we’re done, we’re not simply gonna glue it back together,” tweeted council member Jeremiah Ellison. “We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response. It’s really past due.”
There is a growing sense in some cities that their police departments are beyond reform. It’s not a call to end policing, but it is a call to end policing as we know it.
We doubt, however, that a wholesale replacement of modern policing is going to sweep the country. There are reforms that have been proposed over the years, which have stalled because of opposition from prosecutors, police unions and their allies in Congress and state legislatures.
Even legislation that would do no more than track incidents in which law enforcement officers use deadly force have gone nowhere.
It’s time to revisit these reform proposals.
Congress could start by passing legislation requiring a federal database of deadly force incidents. Next, it can correct one of its own mistakes and repeal the 1033 program, which it passed as part of President Bill Clinton’s National Defense Authorization Act. The 1033 program requires the Department of Defense to make some military equipment available to local law enforcement.
President Barack Obama curtailed the program somewhat by executive order, but President Donald Trump reversed that.
At least one study has found a direct correlation between the amount of military equipment transferred under 1033 and the number of police deadly force incidents. Another study found that military equipment at protests made it more likely the protests would escalate into violence.
Another needed reform will require some courage on the part of Democratic politicians: It’s time to break the power of police unions. In large cities, police unions have made it almost impossible to punish bad cops.
Third, in some ways, law enforcement is above the law. That is because of the doctrine of qualified immunity, which has grown from sensible protection against police being sued for every split-second decision to near blanket immunity from civil liability for even the most egregious acts.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has long been a critic of qualified immunity, and ex-Republican Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan has introduced a bill in Congress that would end it. As of Friday, his bill had at least 27 co-sponsors.
Fourth, legislation has been introduced in Congress that would ban chokeholds.
We can undertake these reforms now, or we can do what we’ve done in the past and go on, businesses as usual, as soon as the protests in the streets stop.
