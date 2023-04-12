Justin Jones’ expulsion from the Tennessee Legislature didn’t last even a week.
On Monday, Nashville’s governing council voted to send its Democratic representative right back to the state House, from which the Republican majority expelled him last Thursday for his part in a pro-gun control demonstration that flowed from outside the state Capitol onto the House floor.
Justin Pearson, a Memphis Democrat who was expelled along with Jones, is virtually certain to return as well. The Shelby County Commission was to vote today to reappoint Pearson to the state House seat from which Republicans ejected him.
Under Tennessee law, local governing bodies appoint someone to fill the seat of an expelled state legislator until a special election can take place. There is nothing in state law preventing them from appointing the lawmaker who was just expelled.
Both Jones and Pearson have said they plan to run in the pending special elections. If elected, they will continue to serve out their terms, despite the brief interruption. And under the state constitution, they cannot be expelled again for the same offense.
A third Democrat who participated in the House floor demonstration, Rep. Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, avoided expulsion by a single vote. Johnson, who is white, said the color of her skin might have something to do with why she was spared. Jones and Pearson are Black. House Republicans say Johnson’s actions were not as worthy of expulsion.
Pearson told NBC News on Sunday that he had “heard that people in the state legislature and in Nashville are actually threatening our Shelby County commissioners to not reappoint me, or they’re going to take away funding that’s in the government’s budget for projects that the mayor and others have asked for.”
On Monday, the Tennessee House’s leaders sounded more conciliatory.
“Tennessee’s constitution provides a pathway back for expulsion,” House Majority Leader William Lamberth and Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison said in a statement. “Should any expelled member be reappointed, we will welcome them. Like everyone else, they are expected to follow the rules of the House as well as state law.”
It is certainly possible the three Democrats violated chamber rules and deserved some sort of punishment. But maybe a reprimand or censure would have been sufficient. It seems expulsion ignores the will of the voters who elected the three.
The demonstration in the Tennessee Capitol was no insurrection. No one was hurt or even arrested, and no property was damaged. More importantly, the demonstrators were not seeking to stop the peaceful transfer of power.
