The new year will soon bring a new session of the Alabama Legislature. The regular session begins Feb. 4.
Of all the issues facing state lawmakers, from education to Medicaid, perhaps none is so pressing as dealing with the state’s prison system.
It’s no secret Alabama prisons are overcrowded, understaffed and breeding grounds for violence. They fail at rehabilitation, and as punishment border on cruel and unusual.
Yet in spite of national attention and the threat of federal intervention, the state’s prison system is getting worse.
U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson told the Alabama Department of Corrections to add 2,000 corrections officers by 2022 to deal with the staffing problem. The state has responded so far by hiring roughly 200 new officers, most of whom were hired with lesser qualifications and who, as a result, are not put into contact with inmates.
Not counting the employees with lesser qualifications, the number of corrections officers has declined, from 1,081 to 1,040, from June through September 2019, according to a recent Department of Corrections filing.
The department did add 126 basic correctional officers, bringing that classification to 182.
At the same time, Alabama’s prisons have become even more violent.
The Associated Press reported that DOC statistics for fiscal 2019 show 11 inmate-on-inmate homicides — more than any recent year. That number doesn’t include two inmates who died after altercations with corrections officers. The latter incidents have prompted internal investigations.
Advocacy groups claim the DOC’s statistics undercount inmate deaths.
The Fair Justice Group says 13 inmates died from homicides, according to The AP, and another 14 died from preventable deaths, such as suicides and drug overdoses.
The question is: What will the state Legislature do about the problem? Continue pushing it down the road until the U.S. Justice Department steps in?
If lawmakers do decide to stave off federal intervention, new prisons will likely be part of the equation, if for no other reason than most of the current ones are in sad shape.
The state has two options — build its own prisons, or invites private companies to build facilities the state would then lease. Regardless of the choice, there will be a fight over which prisons get replaced, and where the new ones will be located because too many lawmakers see prisons as a jobs program for their districts.
Alabama has made some strides in reducing its prison population, enacting alternative sentencing and education programs that can help current inmates become future productive citizens.
But already there is backsliding. Funding for those educational programs is precarious, and the state Legislature can’t meet without creating new crimes or increasing the penalties for existing ones.
Spending money on prisons is never popular, but getting tough on crime is. The disconnect is that the latter requires the former. So, it’s time for lawmakers to do what they were elected to do and make some hard choices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.