Shoals-area officials are scrambling to get a handle on the first major challenge for the upcoming 2020 Census count, which begins in about two months.
Rachel Mansell, media and outreach specialist for the City of Florence, announced Monday that Census officials have reached out to the city asking for help in spreading the word they are in dire need of workers for the count.
It will take nearly 1,500 temporary workers to complete the Census work in Lauderdale County. As of this week, only 625 have signed up. The Census Bureau has 10 days to find the additional 800-plus workers needed.
To help accomplish this task, Census officials agreed to raise the pay to $17 per hour. Those hired will be asked to work at least 20 hours per week, beginning the last of April or the first of May. The job could last as long as three months, depending on how well the public responds to the Census survey.
Anyone interested in working can apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs, or call 1-855-562-2020.
Those doing the counting will play a key role in overcoming the “indifference” towards the 2020 Census that preliminary reviews have indicated exists in Lauderdale County.
Last month, the AlabamaCounts! 2020 Census Committee released research on how likely each county’s residents are to fill out the survey. The “indifference index” had four possible participation levels — “Extremely Likely,” “Very Likely,” “Somewhat Likely” and “Unlikely.”
The results showed that 44% of its Lauderdale’s population was “Somewhat Likely” or “Unlikely” to participate. State officials listed Lauderdale as one of five counties (Cleburne, Wilcox, Chilton and Lee were the others) that will be the focus of increased outreach and education efforts in the two months leading up to Census count.
This marks the first Census in American history in which participants can fill out their forms online. In today’s digital world — and with technology at so many Americans fingertips — research shows a majority of residents throughout the state are reluctant to participate online.
When analyzing the positive or negative effect of moving the Census online by county, 67% — 45 of the state’s 67 counties — showed a negative impression.
“There could be many reasons for this, including distrust of providing online personal information or distrust in a new federal method,” said Kenneth Boswell, Alabama Counts! chair and director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
As we move closer to the start of this enormously complicated national survey required every 10 years by Article 1 of the U.S. Constitution, all Shoals-area residents need to be mindful of the reasons why they should take part.
The Census serves two primary purposes.
First, it is used to determine how many seats in Congress each state will have, and is used to establish boundary lines for congressional and, often, state legislative districts based on population. The number of congressional seats allotted to each state also helps determine how many electoral college votes the state has in presidential elections.
Second, the federal government uses Census data to determine how to allocate billions of dollars in federal aid for the next 10 years. Schools, hospitals, fire departments, roads and bridges and other community services and projects are funded based on the populations they serve. Federal programs including Medicaid, Head Start, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Section 8 housing vouchers are affected by census statistics.
So it is vitally important that each and every Shoals resident take time to be counted. You could say it’s your civic duty for the next decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.