A sure way to know that you’re actually making a positive contribution in the Shoals is to get involved with United Way of Northwest Alabama.
Last week, the local agency announced its 2019 fundraising campaign will officially kick off Sept. 17 with the Day of Caring event. This year’s goal is $1 million.
That’s been a tough mark to hit the past 5 years, but a level of giving that has been surpassed before, said board President Ben Alexander.
“We’ve been there before, and everybody that’s included in this really wants to get our way back to that million-dollar goal,” he said. “We live in a community that is very capable of doing that.”
In fact, the campaign hit the $1 million mark for six straight years from 2008 through 2013. So this year’s volunteers have history behind them as they embark on the effort to get back to that level.
The Day of Caring event is designed to set the tone for each year’s fiscal campaign. Ideas for simple half-day projects are taken from community organizations, companies and individuals. Those projects are adopted by volunteer groups, who will fan out on Sept. 17 and get the work done.
“It’s our way for the community to give back to itself,” said Kerry Del Pizzo, community impact and communications director for the United Way.
It’s also a great way for local residents to say “thank you” for all the United Way does for our communities. It is effective because it aligns resources to share with its 20 partner agencies to help more than 30 programs. Those programs touch thousands of lives each year.
“Our goal is to be proactive in helping prevent problems before they occur,” reads a statement under the “Our Work” tab of the United Way of Northwest Alabama’s website. “We believe we can begin to change the world we see around us by focusing our efforts in the areas of education, financial stability and health.”
Creating “real, lasting change” is the ultimate goal of the local United Way agency. But doing that requires widespread support of the general public. After all, community-wide solutions require community-wide involvement.
The United Way of Northwest Alabama has the potential to transform the Shoals area — especially if everyone makes a contribution to this year’s fundraising campaign.
Let’s break a five-year drought and help United Way volunteers get back to that $1 million plateau.
