Attorney General Steve Marshall came to Florence a year ago this month to give the keynote address for the annual Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL) candlelight vigil. This year there will be no candlelight vigil – another victim of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here in the Shoals, the absence of a memorial celebration for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week has been noticeable. Every year, crosses bearing the photos of dozens of local crime victims line the outer edge of the brick wall encircling the monument on the grounds of the Lauderdale County Courthouse — a stark and emotional reminder.
In preparation for last year’s event, Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly noted how important it was for that all of us to remember the victims of crime, as well as the families they left behind.
And yet we have forgotten them as a result of this pandemic. The white crosses that paid visual tribute to our victims were not set up. The voices of the loved ones who bear the emotional scars of those deaths weren’t heard. The glowing candles in the dark of night that offered family and friends a flicker of empathy have been extinguished.
Thankfully, Marshall has refused to let the current restrictions on public gatherings halt his office’s efforts to pay homage to the families who must live daily with the pain of losing a loved one during a criminal act.
{p class=”xmsonormal”}Friday, Marshall will host a virtual Alabama Candlelight Vigil at 7 p.m. to honor and pay tribute to those victims of crime.
{p class=”xmsonormal”}“Each April (is) a time when we reflect upon the terrible trauma suffered by crime victims and remember all those who have been lost to violent crime,” said Marshall in an email on Wednesday. “During this week every year, local candlelight vigils are held all across the state of Alabama, attended by the families and friends of crime victims, as well as by large crowds of their fellow citizens wishing to show their support.
{p class=”xmsonormal”}“I believe strongly that it is important for the people of Alabama to be able to honor and pay tribute to victims of crime.”
If you agree, take advantage of Friday’s virtual memorial. It will be broadcast live at AlabamaCandlelightVigil.com and light a virtual candle for the victims of crime in the Shoals area, and keep their memories alive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.