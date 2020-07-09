Tuesday will finally bring to an end the long awaited runoff.
Republican and Democratic primary runoffs were supposed to take place March 31. But because of the new coronavirus, Gov. Kay Ivey, Secretary of State John Merrill and Attorney General Steve Marshall came together to postpone the runoff to what was hoped would be a less risky time — this coming Tuesday.
It has not played out that way. While much of the country experienced peaks in COVID-19 infections in March and April, Alabama is experiencing a surge of infections that has surpassed what it was seeing back in March.
Because of that, absentee voting could play an outsized role in determining who wins on Tuesday.
Alabama is now a closed primary state, which means if you voted in the Democratic primary on March 3, you cannot legally vote in the Republican runoff, and vice versa.
This will likely serve to suppress runoff participation even more than the coronavirus itself, in part because there are no statewide Democratic runoff races, nor are there any Democratic runoffs locally in Lauderdale or Colbert counties.
There are, however, two statewide Republican runoff races, as well as one local race in Lauderdale County.
The Lauderdale County race is for Superintendent of Education between Jerry Hill and Gary Dan Williams.
Statewide, Republican incumbent Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Beth Kellum will meet challenger Will Smith in a runoff for the court’s Place 2 seat. There is no Democratic challenger, so winning the runoff is tantamount to winning the election.
Then, in the state’s most watched race — and one of the most watched races in the nation — former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville in the race to become the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate seat Sessions vacated in 2017 to become attorney general.
The winner will face U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in November in what could again be one of the most watched races in the nation, where turnout will play a huge role.
For those who are leery of venturing out to the polls next week, today is the final day to apply for an absentee ballot. Applications can be downloaded from www.sos.alabama.gov, by calling the Secretary of State’s Office at 334-242-7210, or from local election officials.
Those voting absentee because of COVID-19 should check “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls.”
Once obtained, ballots must be returned or postmarked by Monday.
Ironically, given what is likely to be unusually low voter turnout, each vote cast is more important and more likely to make a difference.
For voters who plan to vote in person, local election officials are taking measures to sanitize polling places and enforce social distancing. But voters can help by wearing face masks and remembering on their own to try to stay at least 6 feet from other voters and poll workers.
It helps everyone if people are socially responsible while carrying out their civic responsibility.
