Lauderdale County commissioners have signaled an interest in upping the county’s annual funding for the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services by $400,000, provided the city agrees to several changes.
Presently, the county gives the shelter just $100,000 a year.
Up for discussion is a proposal by commission Chairman Danny Pettus that links increased funding from the county to 3 stipulations:
The city would agree to allow the county to build at its cost a surgical suite at the animal services location.
A veterinarian would be hired to run the surgical suite.
The number of full-time animal services officers would be doubled from the current two officers to four officers with the additional officers dedicated to calls outside the Florence city limits.
There can be little dispute to the argument that the county needs animal services officers. Currently, it has no such officers, which leaves animal control to the sheriff’s department. But deputies sometimes just don’t have the time to respond to animal control issues, unless they involve a person or persons in imminent danger, or cases involving criminal neglect or abuse circumstances.
Three county residents who appeared before the Florence City Council on March 7 stressed the need for dedicated animal services officers.
“I think we can all agree what’s in place is not working,” Monica Williams told city council members, after labeling the situation an “urgent crisis.”
After the meeting, Mayor Andy Betterton said the proposal has merit and city leaders would be willing to discuss it with county leaders.
However, more information is needed before the city accepts the proposal as submitted.
How much would it cost to hire an in-house, full-time veterinarian? How many additional support personnel would be needed to operate the suite? What would be the estimated costs for supplies and equipment annually? What would be the annual fixed costs and maintenance costs for such a facility? What would be the annual cost in salaries and benefits for the two additional animal services employees? Lastly, how many more animals would be coming into the shelter from the county each year, and what would be the additional costs to house and care for those animals?
Pettus justified the building of the surgical suite by the potential cost savings from the veterinary care services that are now outsourced. But he offered no cost analysis to back up that premise.
Folded into future discussions should be talks about the current staffing of the animal services operation. The facility is often at max capacity and is understaffed to handle that number of animals. There’s too much reliance upon volunteers.
Council members would be wise to keep those shortcomings in mind as they consider the county’s proposal. If the extra $400,000 a year from the county can help ease those problems, and cover the additional costs associated with maintenance and staffing of a surgical suite, then the proposal has more merit.
