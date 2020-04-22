Data released last week produced a mixed review of the local economy.
The March unemployment rate showed only a slight uptick in the jobless rate – 3.6% for the Shoals as compared to 3.3% in February. The labor force number was down by about 1,000, which offered a forewarning of what’s to come.
The great contrast to those numbers was the unemployment claims filed in the Shoals for the week ending April 11. A month earlier (on March 14), only 50 unemployment insurance claims were filed locally. That number skyrocketed to 2,419 on April 11.
Keep in mind the March unemployment data predates Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay at home order of April 3, which forced the closing of many small businesses, and limited others to reduced services. The bottom line: Many local workers are now completely out of work, or their work schedules have been reduced.
Ivey’s stay-at-home order remains in effect until April 30, so the April unemployment data will almost certainly be worse than March’s.
But those numbers will also provide a truer picture of just how much the local economy has been impacted.
University of North Alabama economics and finance professor David Black is hopeful the long-term impact will be negated somewhat when companies are given the OK to get back to work.
Black believes most companies will rehire many of those workers laid off because they’ve already been trained. That shortens the curve to improved productivity for companies, which is an important consideration.
And Kevin Jackson, president of the Shoals Economic Development Authority, is convinced the diversity of the Shoals’ workforce will mute the lasting impacts of the pandemic.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to withstand these hits because of that (diversity), Jackson said last week.
However, both Black and Jackson offered notes of caution:
“The Shoals is a unique place in that we have all kinds of industries,” said Jackson, “but some will be touched by this.”
Black simply noted: “… in some cases the business will not be back.”
Unfortunately, he’s right. Some small businesses will not survive this difficult period. Others will get through it, but only because they’ve streamlined operations enough to barely keep their doors open.
And even when the stay-at-home order is lifted for Alabama, state guidelines are likely to be such that many of those businesses that have been closed since April 3 will have to change the way they operate, and those limitations will probably continue to negatively impact workforces.
