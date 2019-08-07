With the nation reeling from the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in the space of less than 24 hours, we’re seeing the usual debate. This wasn’t about guns, it was about mental illness, some say. It wasn’t about guns, but about white nationalism. In different contexts, some have said it wasn’t about guns, but about Muslim extremism.
But for mental illness, the El Paso and Dayton shooting would not have happened. The same can be said of all the mass shootings before them. Regardless of their religion or ethnicity, sane people do not gun down strangers.
Federal lawmakers must search for solutions that account for the fact that some individuals suffering from mental illnesses want to kill strangers.
As a society, we need to do what we can to protect ourselves from those who find satisfaction in committing mass shootings. To be sure, we should tackle the underlying problem — through ready access to mental health treatment, condemnation of politicized racism and proactive law enforcement — but it is precisely because these defective personalities exist that we must take steps to minimize the damage they can inflict.
The El Paso and Dayton shooters are not an excuse to focus solely on mental illness as a cause and refrain from reasonable gun control. The shootings represent the reason we need it. The military-style semiautomatic rifles used by these two men, and by dozens before them, allowed them to kill en masse, as did their high-capacity magazines.
Federal leaders need to recognize that every mass shooting has multiple causes. Mental illness is one, but so is the ease with which Americans can purchase weapons and high-capacity magazines designed to inflict mass casualties.
(1) comment
We don’t have higher levels of mental illness than other countries. We have more guns.
Ronald Reagan banned Machine Guns in the 1980’s and you don’t hear about any machine gun attacks, so regulations work. We need a ban on military style weapons and high capacity magazines. Constitution clearly says “well regulated militia”.
