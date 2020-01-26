Florence City Schools Superintendent Jimmy Shaw offered a comment in his recent “State of the Schools” address that sums up the challenge for all educational leaders in the Shoals area.
“We want to put these students in their futures today,” said Shaw.
Many of those futures will be linked closely to curriculums based on four key disciplines – science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
STEM education is important because automation is changing the way we work and the way we live, forcing schools to adapt their curriculums accordingly.
Shaw and his teachers and administrators clearly understand that.
They partnered with Southwire Company to offer students cooperative training opportunities through the “12 for Life” program. They also created the award-winning Launch Career Apprenticeship program, which offers students internships with more than five dozen local businesses. And the district has embraced STEM education as an essential component in preparing students for a world of non-stop innovation.
The same is true in all of the Shoals area’s school systems.
The Lauderdale County school district offers its students a host of non-traditional training programs at Allen Thornton Career Technical Center, many of which involve the extensive use of technology. The training focuses on key career fields for the Shoals area – automotive, health care, precision machining, engineering, building and electrical trades, and industrial systems. Next fall cyber security will be added.
The award-winning Muscle Shoals Career Academy has offered Colbert County students training in such STEM-related classes as architecture, medical science, information technology, manufacturing, engineering, transportation, distribution and logistics, and business management and administration.
But perhaps the greatest component of STEM education is a growing emphasis on robotics at all levels.
It’s difficult to accurately predict today where technology will take us in the next 25 or 50 years. But there’s little doubt that automation – and specifically robots – will be an integral part of that future.
STEM classes such as robotics make it possible for students to learn to work through problems visually, and experiment with various concepts they are learning. In short, they learn to test math and science theories in a creative and fun way.
They also learn to think critically, and to sharpen their teamwork and communication skills — all valuable life skills.
Dean Kamen, founder of the Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) games, has said the robotics competitions that students participate in aren’t about which team makes the best vehicle.
“It’s about dealing with new, complicated problems,” he said.
The problem-solving skills they develop give our students a head start on learning how to deal with real issues in engineering, real deadlines in work and life, and they even give the students some ground-level experience in product design and development.
Those are positives that any prospective employer would like to see on a résumé.
