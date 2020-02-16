An opportunity to boost the local economy by an estimated $1.2 million is in jeopardy, and the frustration surrounding the issue could damage future sporting event opportunities for Florence.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has been approached by an event organizer who wants to host a 40-team softball tournament at the sportsplex over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Typically, that’s the final week of the season for the local adult and youth baseball and softball leagues. Because of that, Parks and Recreation Department officials have indicated they don’t think it will be possible for the Memorial Day tournament to be held here.
If that decision stands, the city could also lose a fall softball tournament the same event organizer hopes to bring to the city.
Florence-Lauderdale Tourism President/CEO Rob Carnegie told his board members on Thursday the tournament organizer is “so frustrated that he’s ready to pull” both tournaments.
Carnegie said each of the tournaments would generate about $600,000 in potential revenue. The losers stand to be the hotels where the team’s members would be staying, as well as area restaurants and other retailers where the visitors would eat and shop.
The revenue generated by such events also provides a way for the city to recoup some of the expenses of building, operating and maintaining the sportsplex.
Parks and Rec officials are in a tight spot. After all, their main objective is to provide recreational opportunities for local adults and children. And they have a limited number of weeks to cram all those games into the schedule. The Memorial Day weekend has, in the past, been an key makeup date for games lost to rainouts.
On the other end of the spectrum, the tourism board’s emphasis is to generate events and activities that draw tourists into the area in an effort to boost the economy. And how many chances will we get to cash in to the tune of $1.2 million?
Tourism officials worry turning out backs on these two events could dampen future opportunities.
“This could be a black eye for us,” said tourism board member David Muhlendorf — a black eye that may not heal for some time.
Mayor Steve Holt when contacted Thursday said “it’s a hard balance” between the two options. We agree. But as leader of the city, we’d suggest Holt get all parties involved together this next week to see if they can’t iron out a compromise.
