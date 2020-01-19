“And so even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream. It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream. I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his “I Have a Dream” speech on Aug. 28, 1963
The defining moments in civil rights history were all close enough to the Shoals to wrap us in the bitterness, pain and divisiveness that marked the moments — the Montgomery bus boycott, the Birmingham protests, the Selma marches, and the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
They were moments that ultimately shaped not only our state, but all of America.
Unfortunately, the impact of such defining moments wanes with each successive generation. For many of our young adults, the stories of the 1950s and ’60s live only in the pages of history books.
It’s not easy for those who didn’t experience the civil rights movement to understand just how important the heroes of that era were. While most of them have heard of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr., it’s difficult for them to draw a parallel to the struggles Parks and King encountered.
That’s why events such as Monday’s Unity Day breakfast are so important. It reminds us that although it was more than 50 years ago that King gave his “I Have a Dream” speech on the steps on the Lincoln Memorial, we still owe it to him and the other civil rights heroes of his time to ensure their legacies don’t merely fade into history.
America has changed since King’s assassination at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968. In some ways, we have even fulfilled a number of the hopes he laid out in his famous speech.
But we simply can’t rest on those laurels. We must recognize there is still much work to do.
Last year, a Pew Research Center poll found that 58% of U.S. adults — including 71% of African Americans — classified race relations in America as “generally bad.” In the same poll, 65% of adults said it has become more common since 2016 for people to express racist or racially insensitive views.
Confronting the reality that discrimination still exists decades after King’s speech does not mean that all hope is lost. It simply means the fight must continue. And it means we desperately need heroes like Martin Luther King Jr. to step up and breathe new life into the ideals he championed.
MLK’s enduring legacy of leadership and conviction, and his unyielding commitment to racial justice, tower over us even today. That’s why we must continue to do our best to follow that legacy, even when the dream of a nation where every citizen is truly equal still seems a distant possibility.
Dr. King never gave up, and neither should we.
