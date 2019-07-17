Fifty years ago this week some 600 million people around the world were glued to their black and white television sets to watch the astronauts of the Apollo 11 mission land on the moon.
Those who watched can still remember the pride that swelled up as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took “… one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind” on July 20, 1969.
It was a remarkable feat. Today, many still consider the moon landing “one of humanity’s most glorious technological accomplishments,” according the Associated Press.
That historical moment was particularly meaningful to north Alabamians. The largest of the Saturn family of rockets, the Saturn V, was designed under the direction of Wernher von Braun at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville. Their work would establish the Saturn rockets as the only launch vehicle to date to carry humans beyond low Earth orbit.
It was the brash promise of President John F. Kennedy that propelled the United States into space exploration.
In 1961 after Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to fly in space, orbiting the Earth, Kennedy declared to congressional leaders that “before this decade is out” the U.S. should commit itself to “landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to Earth.”
Kennedy did not live to see the realization of that dream, but there is little doubt his speech at Rice University on Sept. 12, 1962, was the driving factor in a national commitment to achieve the goal.
Half a century later the Apollo 11 mission continues to excite us. The astronauts became our heroes. The success of the mission has encouraged tens of thousands of young men and women across the globe to pursue careers in aeronautics and space technology.
North Alabama is still emotionally and economically invested in space exploration. The success of Apollo 11 gave Huntsville national attention for its role in the moon landing — earning the city the nickname the “Rocket City.” Today, a replica of the Saturn V rocket stands outside the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville.
Today, the commitment of the employees of Huntsville’s Space Flight Center and Decatur’s United Launch Alliance in a new era of space exploration is proof positive that our nation is still capable of turning the biggest of dreams into reality.
