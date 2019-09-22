We still do not know enough about the health effects of vaping.
The best we can say so far is vaping seems to be safer than smoking traditional cigarettes. That, however, hardly counts as a ringing endorsement.
This makes for a dilemma: How can public policy discourage people — especially kids — who don’t smoke at all from taking up vaping, while still allowing e-cigarettes to remain available to smokers seeking an alternative to traditional cigarettes?
In the past week, New York became the first state to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes. Michigan soon followed suit. And President Donald Trump has said his administration is looking at a federal ban on flavored e-cigarettes. On Friday, Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, responded by announcing it will stop selling e-cigarettes entirely.
“Given the growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty regarding e-cigarettes, we plan to discontinue the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products at all Walmart and Sam’s Club U.S. locations,” the company said. “We will complete our exit after selling through current inventory.”
Two factors are behind the sudden turn against vaping. The first is the “epidemic” of vaping among teenagers. A study published last week in The New England Journal of Medicine found vaping among youths continuing to rise.
“In 2019, the prevalence of use during the previous 30 days was more than 1 in 4 students in the 12th grade, more than 1 in 5 in the 10th grade, and more than 1 in 11 in the eighth grade,” the Journal reported. “Students who had vaped nicotine during the previous 12 months and those who had ever vaped nicotine also significantly increased in each grade from 2018 to 2019.”
Discouraging youth vaping is the primary justification regulators have given for banning flavored e-cigarettes, which supposedly are especially attractive to teens.
The second factor has been an outbreak of lung damage attributed to vaping.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of last week there have been “530 cases of lung injury reported from 38 states and 1 U.S. territory” and “seven deaths have been confirmed in six states.”
So far, the exact cause remains elusive, but illicit vape devices may be at least partly to blame.
“Based on initial data from certain states we know: Most patients have reported a history of using e-cigarette products containing THC,” which is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. “Many patients have reported using THC and nicotine. Some have reported the use of e-cigarette products containing only nicotine.”
If black market devices are even partly to blame, the bans on flavored e-cigarettes may have a negative side effect: more incidents of lung damage cause by more people using illegal vape products.
With bans on flavored e-cigarettes already enacted in some states, we may soon see whether they have any effect on slowing or curbing the increase in youth vaping.
In the long run, however, what we need is more research into the health effects of vaping in general. Seven confirmed deaths in six states is still a rounding error compared to the number of people who die in America each year from illnesses associated with smoking traditional cigarettes.
We don’t want kids and non-smokers to take up vaping, but it seems cruel and counterproductive to deprive cigarette smokers of what still seems a safer alternative before we have all the facts.
