College athletes are the backbone of a billion dollar industry, but while universities and coaches have made bank off the sweat and tears of student athletes, those athletes have been risking their bodies for little more than the hope of being able to cash in sometime in the future, during a pro career that for most of them will not come.
For at least some athletes, that is about to change. They’ve come calling, and they’re demanding a piece of the action.
The first step came Wednesday when the NCAA announced, as The Associated Press reported, “that its Board of Governors supports permitting athletes the ability to cash in on their names, images and likenesses as never before and without involvement from the association, schools or conferences.”
That is a charitable way of putting it. The NCAA’s Board of Governors “supports” no such thing. It is simply giving in to the inevitable and choosing not to wage an unwinnable legal battle after the state of California forced its hand.
Last year, California enacted a law making it illegal for NCAA schools to prohibit college athletes from making money on endorsements, social media advertising and other activities tied to name, image and likeness.
Other states have followed suit, including football rich Florida, home to three teams that are members of the two conferences that have won 13 of the past 14 national championships.
The NCAA’s first instinct was to threaten to bar California universities from competition, meaning the University of Southern California, UCLA, Stanford and the University of California, Berkeley, could be banned from NCAA competition.
But the threat was revealed for the bluster it was when other states followed California’s lead, which was inevitable. No state wants its college football teams to be at a disadvantage. And if you think other SEC and ACC schools are going to just sit back while Florida, Florida State and Miami vacuum up all the top talent, you’ve never met Nick Saban or Dabo Swinney.
The new rules allowing student-athletes to make money from their own likenesses will likely go into effect with the 2021-22 academic year, pending a formal vote by NCAA member schools at the group’s next convention in January.
Allowing student-athletes to profit from their likenesses is really the least the NCAA can do. Imagine a student attending college on a literary scholarship being prohibited from selling anything they write while in college. It’s absurd on its face, but the same applies to a college football player selling the right to plaster his face on a box of Wheaties.
Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean gamers will see the return of EA Sports’ popular NCAA Football game anytime soon.
“Student-athletes would not be able to reference trademarks or other intellectual property from the school they attend in any endorsement or sponsorship under the (NCAA’s) proposal,” The Sporting News reported Wednesday. “... Plus, the lack of a player union makes group licensing unfeasible … .”
The latter is supposedly necessary to determine how royalties would be disbursed to players.
EA Sports had to pull its NCAA Football game from the market after the NCAA and some conferences refused to renew their licensing deals because of the threat of player lawsuits.
With all that video game money still sitting on the table, it’s clear the NCAA has work yet to do, but the rule change its board put forth this week is a good start toward players getting their due.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.