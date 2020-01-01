We all can get better in 2020 — at our jobs, at the choices we make in our daily lives, and at working harder to improve our relationships.
For most of us, the focus will largely be on self-improvement. But elected officials have taken on a broader societal responsibility, and therefore have a greater obligation to improve on behalf of the people they serve.
So we offer this list of New Year’s resolutions for our elected officials.
BE TRANSPARENT
The government belongs to the people, so all elected officials have an obligation to allow the people access to their decision-making and deliberations.
In 2019 there were instances that violated this important principle.
• Florence City Council members rushed through a 1-cent sales tax hike shortly after the year got underway. The city didn’t give advance notice of the planned vote, which meant taxpayers had little say in the decision, and they weren’t given the time to question council members about their reasons for the hike.
Council members voted for the increase under the guise that additional revenue to be generated ($9.5 million) was needed to fund pay raises for city firefighters and police. In reality, the $1.5 million needed for those raises was a small percentage (less than 16%) of the total revenues to be generated.
What about the other $8 million annually? All we have been told in repeated blanket commentary is the additional revenue is needed for “infrastructure” projects, most of which to date have been unspecified.
That’s not the kind of transparency voters expect.
• The Agricultural Authority in charge of the $45 million Lauderdale County Agricultural Event Center has spent most of the year mired in controversy.
Some of the group’s meetings were cloaked in a perceived veil of secrecy that raised the ire of a vocal group of critics.
Questionable actions those critics wanted addressed included insufficient or no notice at all of scheduled meeting dates; continued delays on a promised economic impact study that was supposed to have been completed before any construction began; lack of basic information on land purchases and development plans for the project; and confusion over proper procedures for executive session meetings.
Authority members didn’t do themselves any favor on March 25 when, after several contentious meetings with those critics, they voted for a policy limiting public input during meetings. On the surface, the action seemed to be an attempt to stifle the voice of critics. The fact that on the day the vote was held no public input was allowed seemed to drive home that perception.
Several members of this authority are elected officials. Each of them should clearly understand that when in doubt, they should err on the side of transparency.
Here’s the bottom line: The public has a right to know what elected public officials are doing. As servants of the people, they have an obligation to keep the people informed at all times — and not just when they feel it’s convenient to do so.
BE ENGAGED
Our government leaders should follow their pre-election promises to actively seek out the opinions of their constituents to find out what their needs are.
They should serve as if they are running for re-election every day. They should talk to constituents; read their letters; answer their phone calls; occasionally meet with them to let them air their grievances.
You are not an island unto yourself. You are a representative of all the people — all races, income levels and party affiliations.
FOSTER PUBLIC DEBATE
Most of our government meetings are nothing more than a token gathering for a predetermined vote. Meaningful discussions of issues are seldom held in the scheduled meetings. All decisions are carefully mapped out during work sessions, which is clearly evident by agendas that spell out the plan to “vote on” such and such issue or project.
This behind-the-scenes maneuvering, with its inherent promises of future compromise for solidarity, is not the government by the people that our Founding Fathers envisioned.
Discussions on key projects and issues should be held in scheduled meeting periods. Our elected leaders should not be agreeing to certain courses of action prior to their meeting — which could be in violation of the Open Meetings Act. And just rubber stamping every staff suggestion without public dialogue makes voters wonder if their elected representatives are giving adequate consideration to issues at hand.
In summary, the most basic resolution our public officials can make as we head into a new decade is to always remember why you got into public service in the first place.
Work hard, be honest and serve selflessly, but do so with the public’s best interest at heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.