Public trust in the news media remains at an all-time low. It has gotten so bad that more than half of Americans, according to a new survey, believe the national news media deliberately intends to mislead them.
“Fifty percent of Americans feel most national news organizations intend to mislead, misinform or persuade the public,” according to the American Views 2022 report published last week by Gallup and Knight Foundation.
Local news organizations come out better, according to the poll, which found “more than half of Americans say most local news organizations can be relied on to deliver the information they need.”
Still, the national news media’s reputation is a worry. We rely on it for insight into national and international politics and events. And national news organizations generate their own kind of gravitational field that impacts smaller bodies whether we like it or not.
The fault lies not in readers and viewers, however, but in news organizations that have lost sight of their mission — which is to, as best they can, inform.
New legal filings last week in Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox News, for example, show some Fox hosts willing to mislead their viewers rather than risk offending them.
When then-President Donald Trump tweeted falsehoods about Dominion and its purported role in the election theft that never happened, Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich did her job, fact-checking the president and pointing out there was no evidence of election fraud or of Dominion being part of any larger election conspiracy.
For this, Fox News personalities Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity tried to get Heinrich fired.
“Please get her fired. Seriously ...” Carlson wrote in a text to his colleagues, according to the Dominion filing. “I’m actually shocked. ... It needs to stop immediately, like tonight. It’s measurably hurting the company. The stock price is down. Not a joke.”
Other texts in the filing show Carlson and Hannity knew the election theft theory to be false, but they cared more for their ratings than in informing their views.
One may say they are commentators, not reporters, but even opinion journalists have a duty to the facts.
Magazines like National Review, The Nation, Reason and The New Republic all have an ideological bent, whether left, right or libertarian, but all strive to get the facts straight and correct errors when they’re wrong.
It is neither the job of the news media to tell people what they want to hear, or what journalists think they should hear. It is to present the facts and led people draw their own conclusions.
That job is hard enough.
