Talk about lousy timing. The city of Florence’s decision to deny a certificate of occupancy to a local non-profit that provides meals to the underserved vaults the city to the top of the list for this year’s “Grinch That Stole Christmas” award.
At issue is whether the Seven Points location that was leased in mid-November by Room at the Table qualifies as an event center. The city’s Building Department has concluded it does not, and denied the non-profit’s certificate of occupancy.
This is not the first time Room at the Table officials have faced city resistance. The non-profit was previously leasing space from First Methodist Church downtown, but wanted to find a permanent location within walking distance of the downtown area because that’s where most of the people served are located.
Coordinator Emily Rhodes said Room at the Table leaders met with city officials to discuss their plans, “and we were kind of discouraged from being downtown.”
The issue driving that “discouragement” is a mistaken perception that the homeless are the only people being served by Room at the Table. Rhodes says that’s contrary to the truth: 85% of the organization’s guests are not homeless at all. They are older disabled people who live alone, single-parent families including children, and University of North Alabama students. Many of those served live at Courtview Towers and Magnolia Gardens.
“We don’t turn anyone away,” Rhodes said on Monday. “We are not primarily for the homeless community, which is a myth that we fight.”
Clearly city officials don’t agree. Which could explain why once they found out about the organization’s plans to lease the Seven Points building, they told Krista Manchester that Room at the Table “does not fit into” any city location, since the operations of the organization don’t technically qualify as an event center.
That sort of reasoning certainly narrows the list of location possibilities available.
There’s a greater issue at play here than the city’s public stance about whether Room at the Table is an event center.
Discouraging the organization from locating anywhere near the downtown area is a backdoor attempt to move the homeless population from the central business district.
But here’s the really puzzling part about this charade. You have an organization that’s willing to tackle the challenge of doing what it can to provide hot meals for 85 to 130 individuals — a challenge the city is unwilling to meet. But instead of being glad there is such an organization, the city chooses instead to throw up every roadblock it can think of to halt the service.
In the true spirit of Christmas, it would have been more appropriate if city officials had spent their energies trying to work hand in hand with Room at the Table to find a solution agreeable to both parties.
Instead, they’ll now have to deal with the likely backlash of public sentiment leading up to a January Board of Zoning hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.