When the history of this period is written, the unifying theme may be that all of the disasters predicted 40 and 50 years ago that didn’t happen then finally did happen.
In 1976, the federal government launched a campaign to warn the public about a coming swine flu epidemic. After 13 people were hospitalized and one died, the government started a mass vaccination campaign. But the epidemic itself never really materialized. Today, some people look back at that episode as one of crying wolf.
Fast forward to today, and we have the COVID-19 pandemic. This time the government reaction was the opposite, and instead of getting out in front of the new coronavirus, the federal government and the states are playing catch-up.
Contagious diseases are like terrorist attacks. We have to stop all of them, but they only have to succeed once.
This is why when preparing for potential threats, whether human or natural, the calculus not only must include the likelihood of the threat happening, but the cost if it does.
Another threat from the 1970s has also returned: the deadly insect. Back then, it was Africanized bees, commonly called “killer bees,” that were slowly making their way north to the United States after escaping from a hive in South America, where researchers were trying to crossbreed normal honeybees with aggressive African bees in order to get a more productive honeybee.
The killer bee threat made its way to the movies (1978’s “The Swarm” from disaster artist Irwin Allen) but remain far down the list of causes of death today in the U.S.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, killer bees are responsible for an average of 62 deaths a year.
But now comes the “murder hornet,” the nickname given to the Asian giant hornet, which grows up to 2 inches in length, making it the world’s largest hornet. It delivers a sting seven times more venomous than that of the lowly honeybee.
The Asian hornet’s sting can be deadly to humans, but you’re probably no more likely to be killed by one than you are a swarm of Africanized bees.
“In Japan, an average of 30 to 50 people each year die from the hornets’ stings,” according to National Geographic. “In 2013, when populations of the hornets were unusually high, they killed 42 people in a single Chinese province. Most serious incidents occur when people come near or disturb the insects’ hives.”
The main danger the murder hornets pose is to honeybees. A small group of Asian hornets can kill a honeybee hive’s workers in less than a couple of hours and spend the next week feeding on the leftovers.
Asian bees, which have evolved alongside the Asian hornet, have a unique way of defending themselves. They swarm the hornet, surround it, and then use their beating wings to raise the air temperature around the hornet until they essentially roast it — a trick that works because bees can withstand higher temperatures.
Honeybees here, however, have no such sophisticated defense.
So far, the murder hornet has been found only in the state of Washington, where scientists are working to trap the queens and put a stop to the menace before it spreads.
Hopefully, this threat we can get out in front of before it becomes unmanageable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.