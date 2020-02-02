Alabama’s prison crisis just became even more urgent.
Alabama Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn announced Wednesday that the state will largely close Holman Correctional Facility because the 51-year-old prison is in poor shape.
That will mean sending 617 of the prison’s inmates to other state prisons, all of which are already overcrowded and many in poor condition.
Holman, located in Atmore, is also home to the state’s death row, but those 145 inmates will remain at Holman, housed in a unit connected to a separate sewer system than the failing one that has, in part, led to the decision to close Holman.
“This is going to place some additional stress on the rest of the system. That’s unavoidable,” Dunn said.
He said the Department of Corrections is working to mitigate that impact on overcrowding at other state prisons.
The state will also maintain a free-standing dorm at Holman, which will house 150 low-risk inmates serving life without parole sentences, The Associated Press reported. Those inmates will work in the prison industry shops that make license plates and clothing.
The sudden and urgent need to close Holman Correctional Facility only underscores how precarious the state of Alabama’s prison system is. Gov. Kay Ivey has suggested closing most of the state’s prisons and replacing them with three new “mega-prisons.”
But even larger, newer facilities will not correct the problem of understaffing, where the state seems to be making little progress — even as the state’s prison population, which had been on the decline, appears to be rising again.
The federal courts are already threatening to intervene in Alabama’s prisons, and the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama was not happy about being left out of the loop regarding Holman.
“I am disappointed that we were not privy to the decision to close Holman at the time such a decision was being considered,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said in a statement. “We will continue to forge ahead in our good faith negotiations.”
Events at Holman show time is running out. Either the Alabama Legislature acts decisively when it begins its regular session on Tuesday, or the federal courts will, probably sooner rather than later.
