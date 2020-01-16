Next Friday (Jan. 24) the Homeless Care Council of Northwest Alabama will hold its annual “Point in Time” count. Volunteers are needed in Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Marion, Winston and Lawrence counties to document the number of homeless people.
Last year’s count found 225 homeless residents in the agency’s six-county service area.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which requires the count, uses the numbers to make decisions on how much funding will be made available to homeless aid programs in the area.
Ashley Smith, executive director of the homeless care council, said at least 50 volunteers are needed.
If you have the time and are willing to help, call (256) 349-2370, or send Smith an email at hccnwal@gmail.com.
Another count that will have longer-term impacts to the Shoals is the upcoming Census 2020 effort.
State officials are worried that a reduction in the state’s Census count could cost Alabama a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, and cut into the amount of money made available to the state for roads, schools and a myriad of other federal programs based on census figures.
Officials in Lauderdale and Colbert counties officially launched aggressive campaigns this month to educate residents on the importance of participating in the 2020 Census.
There’s good reason for local concern. Paul Housel, district field director for U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, said last month Shoals area counties are ranked high on the state’s “indifference index.”
Driving home that point was research released this week by the The Alabama Counts! 2020 Census Committee. Respondents were grouped into four categories regarding likelihood to participate – “Extremely Likely,” “Very Likely,” “Somewhat Likely” and “Unlikely.”
The committee’s research showed “indifference index” ratings of 13.6 for Colbert County with 12% of its populations “Somewhat Likely” or “Unlikely” to participate; 11.6 for Winston County with 16% of its residents “Somewhat Likely” or “Unlikely” to participate; and 10.52 for Lauderdale County with 44% of its population “Somewhat Likely” or “Unlikely” to participate.
Kenneth Boswell, Alabama Counts! chair and director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), said the state will focus most of its outreach and education efforts in the two months leading up to the March census on the “Somewhat Likely” group.
“Historically, around 60 percent of Alabamians have responded to the U.S. Census, and that number lines up with people that said ‘Extremely Likely’ and ‘Very Likely’ in our research,” said Boswell. “People that were ‘Somewhat Likely’ are the ones on the fence that we need to motivate to be counted.”
Motivating the fence straddlers could be a tough task. Deterrents listed in the research report for the Shoals area counties included “don’t understand the importance/use” of the census, “don’t have time,” “waste of time,” “lazy,” “don’t care,” and “doesn’t change anything.”
Those excuses don’t truly reflect the impact of the census study. Hopefully, the educational campaigns of the Shoals Counts groups for Lauderdale and Colbert counties will be successful in changing those negative perceptions.
