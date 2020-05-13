How and when to reopen the nation’s economy seems driven by a few loud voices at each extreme, while most people occupy the middle ground. It’s not an either/or issue calling for a one-size-fits-all solution.
An exchange Tuesday during a U.S. Senate committee hearing made clear, however, how polarized the debate is.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., challenged the federal government’s point man on the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci, over Fauci’s statements about whether schools and universities would be able to reopen for on-campus instruction in the fall.
“As much as I respect you, Dr. Fauci, I don’t think you’re the end-all,” Paul said. “I don’t think you’re the one person who gets to make a decision. We can listen to your advice, but there are people on the other side saying there is not going to be a surge (of infections). ... I think it’s a huge mistake not sending our kids back to school.”
Yet Fauci himself has rejected one-size-fits-all thinking. He said there will need to be different policies for different areas — and freely admits he doesn’t make the decisions. He’s an adviser, not a decider.
As states and cities begin to reopen, we’re seeing most people behaving in ways that indicate they, like Dr. Fauci, are aware of the trade-offs, even if not everyone, obviously, reaches the same cost/benefit result he does.
Polling indicates most people are opposed to the protests demanding a complete reopening of the country now. A survey conducted by the University of Chicago Divinity School and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 55% of Americans disapprove of the protests while 31% approve.
Meanwhile, cellphone data indicates people are starting to move around more even before states begin to reopen, suggesting that in states that are reopening, leaders are following popular sentiment rather than leading it. Yet, even in states that have reopened, people are still curtailing their travel.
On Monday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s modified “safer at home” order went into effect, allowing restaurants to reopen their dining rooms, provided they stayed at or below 50% capacity. Yet some restaurants here in the Shoals chose to keep their dining rooms closed.
Others, especially those without drive-thrus and those that are not set up for take-out business, have reopened.
So it is certainly possible for people to make responsible decisions on their own.
But there is a danger. Taiwan and South Korea, which never closed their economies to the extent the U.S. has done because they were ahead of the curve on testing and tracking COVID-19 cases, have re-closed some of the businesses they had opened — bars and clubs, for example — after a secondary surge of infections.
In about a week’s time, we’ll have a better idea what to expect here, as the 14-day incubation period for the virus reaches its peak following Georgia’s reopening a couple of weeks ago.
Some surge with reopening is unavoidable, but the more of us who behave responsibly, the less likely we’ll need a second round of lockdowns.
