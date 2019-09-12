Much of the community service that gets public attention is organizational based. These projects benefit tremendously from the large number of volunteers committed to the cause.
But sometimes all it takes is just one person with a heart for service to make a difference.
Take Sheffield resident Wendy Snitzer for example.
About three years ago, Snitzer asked Mayor Ian Sanford what could be done to improve the 10th Avenue Park, a small park located between East 28th and East 29th avenues. She was interested in the park because “it was forgotten and served a lower-income community.”
Sanford told her the city had no money in the budget for the park. Undeterred, Snitzer said she was going to take on the project herself, and Sanford told her “to have at it.”
Snitzer did just that.
She has spent hours visiting with business, industrial and union leaders to ask for their help with the project. The donations she received enabled her to add a regulation size 42 foot by 72 foot striped concrete slab for basketball, as well as a new basketball goal. The University of North Alabama’s Art Department will decorate picnic tables at the park. And the city has agreed to check out the park at night to determine the best spot for a security light.
All Snitzer’s hard work began to pay off when two members of the Brotherhood of Painters and Allied Trades (IBPAT) Local 1293 – Glenn Wilson and Chris Ming – agreed to paint the playground equipment.
As Wilson and Ming began their painting last week, Snitzer could at last envision the end product of her dream for the small park. In the humble attitude one would expect from a servant who undertook such a cause singlehandedly, she deflected praise away from herself to the “little network” of supporters who bought into her idea.
Sanford, however, doesn’t hesitate to give the credit where it should be.
“She took it on and she’s good at getting things out of people,” the mayor said of Snitzer. “I appreciate it, and I think there are enough kids and families that will go use it.”
And that, in the end, is all the reward that Snitzer was seeking.
