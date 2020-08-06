Municipal elections are less than three weeks away and now’s the time for Shoals residents to familiarize themselves with the candidates.
Tuesday night’s virtual forum for Florence mayoral candidates offered a great opportunity to hear from four of the five candidates seeking the city’s highest position — incumbent Steve Holt, current city council member Andy Betterton, former city council member Sam Pendleton and Christian Rucker. John Hargett is also seeking election but did not participate in the forum.
If you missed the virtual forum, you can read the comments of the four participants online at www.timesdaily.com. Look for the story titled “Monument, homelessness among forum discussions.”
Virtual forums for the mayoral candidates of Tuscumbia, Sheffield and Muscle Shoals are also being held. All three are being streamed live on the Facebook pages of NextGen Shoals.
Tuscumbia’s is today at 7 p.m. Sheffield’s forum is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the Muscle Shoals virtual forum will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 13.
Recognizing that voters may be reluctant to go to the polls Aug. 25, the state of Alabama is allowing people to use coronavirus as an excuse to fill out absentee ballots for the municipal elections.
Hopefully, that will help ensure Shoals cities have good participation in their elections.
Bob Leyde, the Florence City Clerk who is also the election manager, said the city has 1,200 absentee ballots available — about 200 per voting district.
Registered voters who’d rather not physically go to a polling site can receive an absentee ballot through the mail by calling the Florence City Clerk’s office at 256-760-6679. Deadline to request an absentee ballot application is Aug. 20.
Or, they can fill out the application online, print it out and then mail it in. Go to the City of Florence’s website, navigate to the “Departments” tab, and then the “City Clerk” tab, where you will find the “2020 Voting & Election” link.
Once you have completed the absentee application, mail the application and a copy of a state-issued photo ID to get your ballot mailed to you.
Completed ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 24. You can also drop it at the city clerk’s office in downtown Florence.
We strongly encourage all Shoals area residents to either make plans to vote in person on Aug. 25, or take advantage of the state’s decision to allow voters worried about their safety to use the coronavirus as an excuse to vote absentee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.