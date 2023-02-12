It sounds terrible on its face. About 400 inmates are set to be released early under a 2021 law that would give inmates with just a few weeks to a couple months left on their sentence an early exit.
Among those are inmates slated to be released are those convicted of major crimes such as murder, manslaughter and rape.
The law stipulates that the inmates would be supervised and not just dropped on a street corner to figure things out on their own. Each inmate would have to wear an ankle monitor from the time they are released from prison until their actual sentence is done.
In fact, that is the point of the 2021 law. Rep. Jim Hill, R-Moody, who sponsored the law has said that early release was better than letting them leave prison “with no strings attached.”
“We’re talking about public safety and keeping up with people recently released from prison,” Hill recently said. “Statistics tell us that that first year is crucial, we need to monitor individuals when they are released.”
But there was one problem in implementing the release of the prisoners. There was a lack in communication with the victims and/or their families.
On the day the law went into effect (Jan. 31) there were less than 100 inmates of the 400 actually set free because of blowback from law enforcement.
“We didn’t have proper time to notify the victims,” Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine said on Jan. 31. “It’s not as easy as just picking up the phone and making one phone call. Some of the victims have moved out of state, so we’ve had to track them down.”
Cam Ward, director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, told us that it was actually the responsibility of the Alabama Department of Corrections to contact the victims and/or their families.
“If the victim or the victim’s family can’t be reached, then that inmate will remain in prison and serve out the rest of their sentence,” Ward said.
We know that Alabama prisons are overcrowded, which is why officials approved a $725 million bond sale to help finance construction of two supersize prisons last year. We also know that recidivism is a big problem in prisons throughout the country.
It seems as if a supervised release could help both issues, but we understand that hearing the sheer number inmates affected is jarring.
Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Josephine, filed legislation last week that says the law should apply to inmates in ADOC custody on or after Jan. 31, 2030, instead of this year. He and other lawmakers who were against the law, such as Sen. Dan Roberts, R-Mountain Brook, say they see the “merit in hitting the pause button and reevaluating this situation.”
We have no problem hitting pause to make sure that everything is in place to ensure this program can be successful.
We would hope that this time lawmakers establish a defined outline of instructions, which includes proper notification of victims or their families, for the ADOC to follow should an inmate be eligible to be released early.
We look forward to hearing what lawmakers decide.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.