U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is running for president, so we can expect her to make some outsize promises.
Last week, the Massachusetts Democrat said if she’s elected president, she will ban private prisons, calling them “exploitation, plain and simple.”
It sounds like a radical proposal. After all, it doesn’t call for more regulation of private prisons or scaling back their use. It’s an outright ban.
But closer examination of Warren’s plan shows it’s not radical at all but timid — and it’s a diversion from the real issues with criminal justice in the United States.
Perhaps that’s why Warren isn’t the only Democratic candidate calling for an end to private prisons. Sen. Kamala Harris of California has also said she would, if elected, “end private prisons and the profiting off of people in prison.”
That’s tough talk from someone who, as attorney general for California, oversaw a system that profited from prison labor, and who threatened parents for truant public school students with jail time. But then Harris either embraces her record or papers over it depending on the audience.
Private prisons make a convenient bogeyman, but they house only a small percentage of those incarcerated in the U.S.
The number of people housed in private prisons has increased 47 percent since 2000, according to The Sentencing Project, a nonprofit advocacy group that supports reducing the prison population and eliminating racial disparities in the prison system.
That sounds bad, but privately incarcerated inmates still constitute just 8.5 percent of the overall U.S. prison population. The vast majority of them are in state custody, not federal custody. Only about 18 percent are in federal custody. And most of the ones in state custody are in just a few states — New Mexico, Montana, Hawaii and Tennessee being the main ones.
Take it from Alabama: Private incarceration is not the issue. According to The Sentencing Project, just 1.2 percent of Alabama prisoners are in private prisons. Yet Alabama has what are likely the worst prisons in the nation.
Alabama prisons are so bad a federal judge has said they likely violate the constitutional prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment, and a federal takeover of Alabama’s prisons is likely unless state leaders do something soon to demonstrate they are serious about addressing the prison systems’ chronic issues with overcrowding, understaffing, violence, sexual assault and mental health.
None of this is to say private prisons are a good thing. They have their own issues.
However, the focus of presidential candidates on private prisons seems misplaced, and is a distraction from the real issues plaguing criminal justice.
“Blaming private prisons helps us avoid the real failure at the heart of mass incarceration,” Fordham University professor John F. Pfaff, author of “Locked In: The True Causes of Mass Incarceration — and How to Achieve Real Reform,” recently tweeted. “It’s not the profit motive of a shadowy cabal of financiers. It’s a public sector policy failure. And a POLITICAL failure, driven by a punitive electorate — by us.”
As we have often said the issue with Alabama prisons is Alabama voters demand more law enforcement than they want to pay for — although recent polling indicates that attitude may be changing.
