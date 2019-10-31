Lillian Glanton, a 19-year-old sophomore at the University of North Alabama, didn’t put a whole lot of thought into her entry in this year’s Shoals Idea Audition.
“Really, I just kind of did it on a whim,” she said this week. “I had no idea that I was even expected to win.”
But win she did, and that’s the beauty of this annual event that gives budding entrepreneurs the chance to showcase their ideas.
Glanton, who has been writing songs for nearly 10 years, understands how difficult it is to find a quiet place to write a song. She’s tried them all – noisy coffee shops, living rooms with blaring, and other venues with all kinds of distractions.
So her idea was simple – create a place that provides songwriters the kind of atmosphere they need to create their songs. She calls the business the Muscle Shoals Song Rooms. It was the perfect idea for an area steeped in music tradition, and the judges offered her this year’s $5,000 first-place prize.
The second-place winner ($2,500 prize) was Innovation MAD, a producer of an aeroponic grow system that allows plants to grow and produce faster with less square footage, less water use, and no need for pesticides or herbicides.
Shoals Non-Profit Navigation Center took home third place and the $1,000 prize. It’s an organization created to support and amplify the impact of area nonprofits through professional development, networking and resources, and collective impact programming.
This year marked the sixth year for the Shoals Idea Audition. Those auditions have provided more than $50,000 in funding to help budding new businesses become a reality.
The Shoals Idea Audition is one of the start-up contests sponsored by the Shoals Shift movement, a portion of which is funded by a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The idea came from a group of Shoals Chamber of Commerce members and UNA leaders who wanted to encourage entrepreneurs to create businesses in the Shoals area.
The competition is a free and open to the public. It draws two dozen or more participants each year.
For Glanton and 17 other would-be entrepreneurs the audition has provided the seed money they needed to put those innovative ideas into practice. And that’s worth celebrating.
