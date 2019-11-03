The University of North Alabama’s fall enrollment figures suggest the university’s aggressive recruitment efforts are paying off handsomely.
Figures released Friday indicate 8,046 students are enrolled at UNA this fall, which is a 5.8% increase over the enrollment in the fall of 2018, or about 400 more than a year ago.
That one-year increase is more than double the growth rate the university recorded from 2017 to 2018.
To understand the significance of the growth you have to compare it to national trends, which have indicated a small decrease each semester since Fall 2017.
According to term enrollment estimates published every December and May by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, enrollment trends for four-year public institutions across the U.S. have slipped the past 2 years.
Fall 2017 saw enrollment nationwide slide -.2%.
The Spring 2018 semester also saw enrollment slip -.2%.
There was no gain in the Fall 2018 semester.
The Spring 2019 semester saw an estimated enrollment decline of -.9%.
UNA officials are well aware of those trends, and that makes the university’s growth pattern something to brag about.
“Record enrollment at UNA indicates we’re moving in the right direction,” said Ross Alexander, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs. “Many other institutions in our state and region aren’t experiencing this kind of growth.”
National Student Clearinghouse Research Center state figures for the Spring 2019 semesters agree. Statewide, post-secondary enrollment in four-year public universities and colleges was down about half a percentage point – dropping from 271,867 in 2018 to 270,492 last spring.
UNA’s most significant increase has come in online graduate students. That gain is the result of several programs the university has started that are geared specifically to that market.
It’s a “sophisticated, intentional, smart growth” marketing approach that’s working nicely, said Alexander.
UNA officials are confident they can maintain a “healthy” growth rate of 3% to 5%, which Alexander says in “in line with our infrastructure limitations.”
But state funding discrepancies continue to be an area of concern for the university. President Dr. Ken Kitts has moved to tackle the funding discrepancy with a program called “Project 208.” State lawmakers took some steps in the 2019 session to try to fix the inequities in funding. As a result, UNA received an 8.5% increase in funding.
That helps, but more must be done, stressed Alexander.
“UNA remains the lowest-funded institution in the state of Alabama,” he said. “While we grow in number of students, our funding per student goes down.”
Hopefully, if UNA can sustain the 3% to 5% growth it is shooting for it will force state lawmakers to take notice when it comes time to make those annual funding decisions.
