On Sunday, the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma one last time.
His body now lies in state in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, hundreds of miles and 55 years removed from “Bloody Sunday,” when Lewis and other civil rights marchers crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge only to be met and attacked by Alabama state troopers. Lewis suffered a fractured skull and carried the scars of that day with him the rest of his life.
Now there is debate about how to honor Lewis and his legacy. Some have suggested renaming the Edmund Pettus Bridge after him, but that proposal seems to have little support in Selma, where people rightly note locals there were fighting for their rights before Lewis and others showed up.
Some have proposed other new names for the bridge: The Bridge to Freedom, Bloody Sunday Bridge, Historic Selma Bridge.
Others oppose renaming the bridge at all.
Pettus was a Confederate veteran and, after the war, a reputed Ku Klux Klan leader. But today, Pettus is virtually forgotten, a footnote to history. He is remembered only because the bridge that bears his name was the site of the turning point in the struggle for black civil rights.
Whatever the bridge’s fate, it is best left for the residents of Selma to decide. A more fitting memorial for Lewis would be to pass a revised Voting Rights Act, after much of the original — passed in the wake of Bloody Sunday — was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013.
Just as important, and just as meaningful a legacy, would be for Congress to pass substantive policing reform, which would mean, among other things, abolishing qualified immunity, the judge-invented doctrine that shields law enforcement officers from virtually any civil liability when they violate people’s rights. Unfortunately, it seems policing reforms are a dead letter for the remainder of the current Congress.
The remembrances of Lewis and Bloody Sunday come amid renewed unrest related to racial justice and police brutality. Protesters today could stand to learn from the nonviolent approach taken by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and others in the 1960s.
