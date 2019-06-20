Back in 2016 the voters of Alabama made a wise decision – they voted in favor of a constitutional amendment that would prohibit the state Legislature from reallocating money for state parks to other programs.
During the first five years of the decade, state legislators siphoned off about $15 million that was earmarked for state parks as stop-gap funding for the fiscal crisis. As a result, in 2015 five state parks had to be closed, and others had their hours reduced and their services curtailed.
The public clearly saw the need for Amendment 2, and voted overwhelmingly to support it.
That support secured funding for the state parks system, and allowed parks officials to launch some much-needed, and long-delayed, renovation plans.
One of those projects was a $1 million upgrade of facilities at Joe Wheeler State Park in Rogersville.
State officials gathered Wednesday morning at Joe Wheeler for a ceremony they said marks “the rebirth of this amazing state park.”
Alabama State Parks Division Director Greg Lein said the enhancements at Joe Wheeler were long overdue.
“We are very happy to put a spotlight on these improvements that we have wanted to tackle for some time,” Lein said in a released statement.
The changed included upgrades to lodge hotel rooms; a renovated front desk area at the lodge; new lobby windows at the lodge; new landscaping for the lodge; new indoor and outdoor furniture for the Lakeside Cottages; an upgraded security system; new fuel pumps at the marina; new road signs; and some improvements at the golf course driving range.
More improvements are planned at the state park in the future, said Chad Davis, park superintendent for the Northwest Alabama District.
The railings outside the lodge will be replaced at a cost of “hundreds of thousands” of dollars, and aging windows and doors in the lodge will be replaced.
It’s hoped the changes will make Joe Wheeler, which is already one of the diamonds of the state park system, more attractive to visitors and travelers.
“We have to have people visit our parks in order to keep the doors open,” Davis said. “We’re trying to do the best we can with the little money we’ve got.”
