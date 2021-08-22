COVID-19 is again straining the health care infrastructure of Alabama. The difference between now and January is now we have readily available vaccines. While some of those now infected or sickened by the new coronavirus have been vaccinated, they remain the minority, and relatively few of them are sick enough to require hospitalization.
The Issue
According to state health officials, Alabama's intensive care units are at capacity. Hospitals are beginning to see pediatric COVID cases, and the first two weeks of school have seen two Shoals-area schools have to close for 10 days as the number of students exposed to the virus continues to grow.
