The U.S. Education Department last week issued revised guidelines that will hopefully restore due process to investigations of sexual misconduct on college campuses.
“Today we release a final rule that recognizes we can continue to combat sexual misconduct without abandoning our core values of fairness, presumption of innocence and due process,” said Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in announcing the long-awaited changes. “This empowers survivors with more tools than ever before.”
The new rules are a much-needed course correction from those put into place during the Obama administration, which in seeking to protect victims of sexual harassment and rape on college campuses, erred too far in the opposite direction, demanding stringent rules that turned investigations of sexual misconduct into a Kafkaesque exercise in which the accused had virtually no rights at all and were sometimes subject to punishment on the basis of little more than an accusation.
Colleges and universities that didn’t live up to a strict interpretation of the Obama administration’s guidelines risked losing federal funding, which encouraged institutions of higher education to go even further than the guidelines required.
The result was that at some universities, investigations of sexual misconduct resulted in virtual star chambers, where the accused were presumed guilty and had to prove their innocence.
Some of the accused students have eventually sued the colleges that denied them due process, derailed their careers and, in some cases, ruined their lives.
A 2017 story in The Atlantic magazine details the case of Kwadwo “Kojo” Bonsu, who won an undisclosed settlement with the University of Massachusetts after the university made him a pariah on campus over unsubstantiated claims.
Yet DeVos’ return to common-sense standards in dealing which sexual misconduct claims elicited outrage from the usual quarters.
“If this rule goes into effect, survivors will be denied their civil rights and will get the message loud and clear that there is no point in reporting assault,” said Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center. “We refuse to go back to the days when rape and harassment in schools were ignored and swept under the rug.”
No one is calling for rape and harassment on college campuses to be ignored.
College students have had their lives ruined on the flimsiest of accusations. Returning due process to colleges campuses was long overdue.
