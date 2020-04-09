The Salvation Army has reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to help the needy in the Shoals by agreeing to provide housing and meals for a group of individuals currently living in tents at Veterans Park in Florence.
The tent city was set up a couple of weeks ago after the coronavirus pandemic forced churches to close, and that resulted in Room in the Inn having to halt its season earlier than normal.
Churches house homeless residents through the Room in the Inn program during the cold-weather months.
Salvation Army Capt. Benjamin Deuel told city leaders on Tuesday the willingness to step up in times of need is a trademark of his organization.
“We’re a community here,” Deuel said. “Unfortunately, there are people in dire circumstances.”
Those currently camped out at Veterans Park will fold up their tents and move to the Salvation Army’s facility at 1601 Huntsville Road.
Deuel said there are enough beds available inside the facility to house two dozen or more individuals, and the rest can put their tents up outside the organization’s building.
Those who make the move will be fed three meals a day. Picnic benches will be provided for them to eat on, and portable toilets have been brought in. The agency also wants to provide games that can be played while observing social distancing, as well as movies that are appropriate for a general audience.
Best of all, Salvation Army officials and volunteers will be available to offer counseling and computer instructions and assistance with preparing job resumes.
Deuel’s approach to the problem exemplifies the attitude that all Shoals area residents should adopt during these difficult times.
“We want to get to know them (the needy),” he said. “Being able to do this is a blessing.”
It’s a blessing that flows in both directions.
