The Salvation Army does so much good in the community — from feeding the hungry throughout the year to providing gifts for children during the Christmas season.
Those good deeds are made possible by the generosity of the citizens and businesses of the Shoals area. Many of those thoughtful givers make donations to two important fundraising efforts during the holiday season – the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign and the TimesDaily’s Empty Table Fund.
Through Tuesday, both of those campaigns have fallen short of their goals.
Collections for the Red Kettle campaign at $137,952 was about $12,000 shy of the $150,000 goal.
And the Empty Table Fund at $28,988 was about $9,000 below its $38,000 goal.
Officially, there’s still six days to make your last-minute, tax-deductible donations to the Empty Table Fund. And Tuesday afternoon, Salvation Army Capt. Benjamin Deuel said that although the Red Kettle campaign is officially over, anyone wanting to make a donation can still do so.
We urge local residents not to lose sight of the fact that the needs of the unfortunate in our community don’t go away when the Christmas lights and decorations are boxed up and returned to storage. And that’s why the Empty Table Fund is so important. The collections are earmarked specifically for helping the Salvation Army meet the needs of the Shoals area throughout the year.
The Salvation Army uses the Empty Table Fund donations to buy food to feed the needy; to pay utility bills for those who face the possibility of not having heat or water in their homes; to help pay housing costs during periods of financial difficulty; and to cover the many operational expenses the agency faces.
Deuel said he can’t overstate the importance of the Empty Table Fund, which is in its 45th year.
In the past 15 years, the fund has raised more than half a million dollars for the Salvation Army. That’s a “testament to the giving hearts in this community,” Deuel has said.
But when goals of the two major fundraisers aren’t met, budgeting adjustments must be made, which can result in fewer services being available for those needing help, he said.
In the final days of 2019 we encourage those who haven’t made a donation to the Empty Table Fund or the Red Kettle campaign to do so. It will be deeply appreciated. And if you have already given, thanks for your support.
Donations to the Empty Table Fund can be dropped off at the TimesDaily office at 219 W. Tennessee St., Florence, or they can be mailed to the TimesDaily, c/o Empty Table Fund, P.O. Box 797, Florence, AL 35631.
Red Kettle donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Salvation Army building at 1601 Huntsville Road, Florence, AL 35630.
