Area schools are just days away from opening their doors for the 2019-20 year. Administrators are busy handling the many details that must be in place when the first day arrives, but one thing most schools won’t be worrying about is adding Bible classes this year.
During the 2019 session, legislators passed a bill sponsored by Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, allowing elective courses on the Bible to be available in the public school systems, beginning this fall. But for most area schools, the passage of the bill came too late for them to add such a class this year.
Florence City Schools will be the exception. Officials had already sought and received state approval to offer a Bible class as a literature elective. But Superintendent Jimmy Shaw said 12 to 15 students must request the class before it will be scheduled.
The idea of holding Bible classes in public schools is, and will continue to be, a controversial subject. Those against the classes are quick to point to the Establishment and Free Exercise clauses of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Those in favor of the classes contend a non-denominational study of the history of the Bible will help students better understand the development of civilizations, and how the Bible influenced those cultures.
One thing seldom mentioned in the arguments surrounding the bill is the fact that schools already had the right to teach the history of the Bible. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled (Stone vs. Graham) that “the Bible may constitutionally be used in an appropriate study of history, civilization, ethics, comparative religion, or the like.”
But in today’s litigious society, few teachers have been willing to integrate the history of the Bible into their curriculums for fear of lawsuits, Melson said.
Senate Bill 14 removes those worries as it requires the state’s attorney general to defend any local board of education that is sued for offering Bible classes. Legal fees incurred would be paid by the state.
There’s another reason for local schools to hold off teaching these classes this year.
The Alabama State Department of Education is still developing the guidelines and regulations for courses in four possible areas — Hebrew Scriptures of the Old Testament of the Bible; Greek Scriptures of the New Testament of the Bible; a course combining the Hebrew Scriptures of the Old Testament and the Greek Scriptures of the New Testament; and religious history.
The main concern of critics is the possibility that those teaching the classes will cross the line into unconstitutional religious proselytizing. Ensuring this does not happen will be problematic for school systems, adding another layer of oversight and expense.
Randall Marshall, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, has warned the passage of the bill will be costly to the state and local school systems.
“This is hardly the solution that public schools and their students need to improve their education, and it will instead set up schools to spend extra money on training teachers to teach these courses in a constitutionally appropriate manner, and if not, waste money on litigating unconstitutional classes that cross the line into religious indoctrination,” Marshall said in a written statement.
Most Alabamians are God-fearing individuals. More than half of the state’s residents, according to a Pew poll, attend a religious service at least once a week. That’s a larger percentage than in any other state except Utah.
Alabama is also the second-most religious state after Mississippi, according to a Gallup survey, with 56 percent of its residents categorized as “very religious.”
So it makes sense that the general population wouldn’t object to offering Bible classes as an elective in our school systems.
But the passage of the bill is just the first step in a series of issues that local school systems must work through. They’ll need this next year to better prepare themselves for the challenges that lie ahead.
